IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.50 Million

Brokerages expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report $364.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.10 million and the highest is $365.70 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $318.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.07.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,964 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $167.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.13. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

