IRISnet (IRIS) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $135.23 million and $24.45 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00055066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00129761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00155680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,396.02 or 1.00057312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.65 or 0.00911034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.20 or 0.06665943 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,034,021,218 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,779,228 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

