IRISnet Reaches Market Capitalization of $135.23 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $135.23 million and approximately $24.45 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00055066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00129761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00155680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,396.02 or 1.00057312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.65 or 0.00911034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.20 or 0.06665943 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,034,021,218 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,779,228 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

