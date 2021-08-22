iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 258,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 124,383 shares during the period. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 90,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 44,590 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 115.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 34,267 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKF opened at $65.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.44. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

