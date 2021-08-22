iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 2.4% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned 1.72% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $75,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.