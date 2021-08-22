iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $14,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000.

BATS:EZU opened at $49.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.84.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

