iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 996.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 129,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after buying an additional 117,375 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.08. The stock had a trading volume of 89,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,371. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $86.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.01.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

