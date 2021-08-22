iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 36,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 771,941 shares.The stock last traded at $23.26 and had previously closed at $23.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 181,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

