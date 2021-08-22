iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 7.6% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.58 on Friday, hitting $215.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,759,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,623,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

