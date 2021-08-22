iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after purchasing an additional 252,178 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,793,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.57. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

