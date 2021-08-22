iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,463 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $49,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $104.92 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $70.31 and a 1-year high of $105.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.22.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

