iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 640,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 30,572 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 68,467 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period.

IDU stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.43. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $69.85 and a 12-month high of $86.11.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

