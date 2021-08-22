Island Coin (ISLE) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Island Coin (CURRENCY:ISLE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Island Coin has a market cap of $68,946.99 and $358.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Island Coin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Island Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00130222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.53 or 0.00155747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,567.88 or 1.00153805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.41 or 0.00912308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.57 or 0.06653647 BTC.

Island Coin Profile

Island Coin’s total supply is 537,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,744,122,386,248 coins. The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin . Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin

Island Coin Coin Trading

