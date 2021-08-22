iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iStar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. iStar posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iStar by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in iStar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in iStar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in iStar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iStar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAR stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 726,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 0.73. iStar has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.47%.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

