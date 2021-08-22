ITM Power (LON:ITM) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

ITM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 572 ($7.47).

ITM Power stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 459.80 ($6.01). 2,653,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,059. The company has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -68.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 410.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. ITM Power has a 12 month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 724 ($9.46).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

