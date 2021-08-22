Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.38. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -145.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Itron has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Itron will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.40.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,371 shares of company stock valued at $522,747 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

