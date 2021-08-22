ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion.

ITT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.78. 323,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,928. ITT has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.22.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

