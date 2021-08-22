J Scott Wolchko Sells 20,000 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

J Scott Wolchko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00.

Shares of FATE opened at $67.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.82. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,942,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FATE. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.