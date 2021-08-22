J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 251,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the second quarter worth $131,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the second quarter worth $1,534,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the second quarter worth $186,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $131.91. The company had a trading volume of 256,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,430. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JCOM shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

