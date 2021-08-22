J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.
NASDAQ JCOM traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.91. The company had a trading volume of 256,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.10.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.18.
J2 Global Company Profile
J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.
