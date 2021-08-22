J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

NASDAQ JCOM traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.91. The company had a trading volume of 256,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.18.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

