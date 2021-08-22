Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $171.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JKHY. Compass Point increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $177.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.22. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

