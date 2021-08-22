Jackson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 41,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 645.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 46.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXIM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.65. 2,892,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,835. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.63.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The business had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $101,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,336,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,342. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

