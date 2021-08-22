Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $9.37 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 82,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,354,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.35. 494,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,462. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $108.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

