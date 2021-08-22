James E. Davison Acquires 25,000 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Director James E. Davison purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.77.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,075,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after buying an additional 1,046,483 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,114,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,961,000 after purchasing an additional 806,854 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 773,392 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 2,663.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 745,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

GEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

