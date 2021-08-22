Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited to Issue Dividend of $1.04 (OTCMKTS:JCYGY)

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

JCYGY stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.16.

Get Jardine Cycle & Carriage alerts:

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, distribution, and retail of motor vehicles and motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Astra, Direct Motor Interests, and Other Strategic Interests. The Astra segment produces, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.