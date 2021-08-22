Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Persimmon in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $7.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Persimmon’s FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on PSMMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Persimmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of PSMMY opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.56. Persimmon has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $95.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $6.4916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.76%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.