Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.44 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $472.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

