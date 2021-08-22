Joint Ventures Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $69,644.79 and $17,155.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.99 or 0.00810752 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.