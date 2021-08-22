JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Stock Holdings Decreased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 361,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of BBCA opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.69. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $45.54 and a 52 week high of $66.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.