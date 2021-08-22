JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Danske upgraded Ambu A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBBY opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. Ambu A/S has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.