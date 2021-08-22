JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$28.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.27.

Shares of ALA opened at C$25.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.08. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$15.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.13 billion and a PE ratio of 19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

