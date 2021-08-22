Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Raised to $30.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.40.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In related news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,707. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 45,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 694,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after purchasing an additional 256,928 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

