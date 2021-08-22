Jupiter Hits One Day Volume of $1.50 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $1.50 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00056581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00130369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00156330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,782.33 or 0.99458198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.76 or 0.00906558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.35 or 0.06505735 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

