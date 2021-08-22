Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $1.97 on Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00086578 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.63 or 0.00294062 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00011157 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00047502 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00017370 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

