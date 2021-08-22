Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 93.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.65.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

