Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Marriott International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Marriott International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $131.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.73 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

