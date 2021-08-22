Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 119.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares during the period. Finally, Enstar Group LTD raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 624,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $895,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $7.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

