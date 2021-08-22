Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $404,000 Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,695,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 384,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,397,000 after acquiring an additional 30,025 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 83,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,074,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.48 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.