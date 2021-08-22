Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 2,423 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,852,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

IP stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.81.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

