Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 172 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.
BIDU stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.41 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.01.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
