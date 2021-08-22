KeyCorp Comments on Premier, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Premier in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PINC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. Premier has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.45.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Premier by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Premier by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

