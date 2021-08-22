Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 4.9%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shot up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.27. 12,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,373,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

Several brokerages have commented on KC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 756,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.