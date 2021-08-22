Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

KINS stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 million, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.