Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Receives €88.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €88.55 ($104.17).

Several research firms have commented on KGX. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €87.66 ($103.13) on Thursday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.05.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

