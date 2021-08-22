Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. G.Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of KEX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.67. 724,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. Kirby has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.40.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kirby by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kirby by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

