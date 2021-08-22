KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.45. KLA reported earnings per share of $3.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $19.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.74 to $19.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $20.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.64 to $21.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

KLAC opened at $319.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.63. KLA has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,439. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

