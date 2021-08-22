K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.92 ($12.85).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SDF. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

ETR:SDF opened at €11.22 ($13.19) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 1-year high of €13.35 ($15.71).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

