Kuai Token (KT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $34.36 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Kuai Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kuai Token has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $34.36 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.01 or 0.00806338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00047381 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

KT is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,430,731 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

