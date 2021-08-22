Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.15 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.80.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $63.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $71.30.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,700 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

