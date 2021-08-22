Kusama Hits Market Capitalization of $2.81 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Kusama has traded up 21% against the US dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $2.81 billion and $200.47 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $331.86 or 0.00672839 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00131416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00156604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,235.34 or 0.99824991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.06 or 0.00912498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.20 or 0.06571565 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

